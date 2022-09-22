US to step up its criticism of Russia at UN Security Council

Despite the campaign, however, the official said Blinken was under no illusion that the council would act against Russia, given its veto power as a permanent member. Instead, the official said the aim is to convince other members to impress upon Moscow the global damage that the war is causing and demand that it end.

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s president laid out a detailed case against Russia’s invasion at the United Nations and demanded punishment from world leaders in a speech delivered just hours after Moscow made an extraordinary announcement that it would mobilize some reservists for the war effort.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed in a video address to world leaders that his forces would not stop until they had reclaimed all of Ukraine.

“We can return the Ukrainian flag to our entire territory. We can do it with the force of arms,” Zelenskyy said. “But we need time.”

