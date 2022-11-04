journal-news logo
US to send $400 million more to Ukraine in military aid

Nation & World
By TARA COPP, Associated Press
Updated 45 minutes ago
The Pentagon says the U.S. is sending Ukraine another $400 million in military aid and establishing a security assistance headquarters in Germany that will oversee all weapons transfers and military training for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid and establishing a security assistance headquarters in Germany that will oversee all weapons transfers and military training for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Friday.

The new command post, called the Security Assistance Group Ukraine, signals a more permanent, long-term program to continue to aid Kyiv in its fight against Russia, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters at the Pentagon.

The $400 million includes contracts for 1,100 Phoenix Ghost drones, funding to refurbish 45 tanks and an additional 40 riverine boats, among other systems, the Pentagon said.

Because the weapons are being procured through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative they will not be ready for immediate transfer to Kyiv. Weapons provided through USAI funding are obtained through longer-term industry contracts instead of being drawn from U.S. weapons stockpiles.

The U.S. has committed more than $18.2 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24.

