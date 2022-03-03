US to resume some visa services in Cuba after 4-year break

Most U.S. diplomats were withdrawn from Cuba in 2017 after the administration of then-President Donald Trump accused Cuba of targeting some at the post with weapons that that caused lingering and sometimes serious brain injuries — allegations Cuba has always denied. Canadian diplomats also reported such incidents.

While the maladies came to be called “Havana Syndrome,” they were also reported by hundreds of American officials at missions around the world and even in Washington.

CIA findings released in January determined it was unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary had used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the Americans.

That conclusion was not universally accepted. A separate panel of intelligence experts said last month that several potential causes remain plausible, including the use of devices that emit beams of directed energy. The panel said some of the injuries are not compatible with psychological causes.

The uncertainty about the cause of the illnesses has added to friction between officials and those suffering from symptoms.

President Joe Biden had campaigned on easing the Trump administration's tough series of new sanctions on Cuba, but so far has taken only limited steps toward the sort of relaxation that occurred under Barack Obama, who visited Cuba and made dealings with it far easier.

Caption A classic American car drives past the United States Embassy, in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Chargé d'affaire Timothy Zuniga-Brown announced on Thursday that the embassy is preparing for a gradual reopening of its consular services in Cuba. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa Caption A classic American car drives past the United States Embassy, in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Chargé d'affaire Timothy Zuniga-Brown announced on Thursday that the embassy is preparing for a gradual reopening of its consular services in Cuba. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa