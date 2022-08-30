BreakingNews
Springboro police seek public’s help finding missing 18-year-old
journal-news logo
X

US to respond to request for special master for Trump docs

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Former President Donald Trump says the FBI is conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. Spokespeople for the FBI and the Justice Department did not return messages seeking comment Monday evening. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Former President Donald Trump says the FBI is conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. Spokespeople for the FBI and the Justice Department did not return messages seeking comment Monday evening. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP, File)

Nation & World
By ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
The Justice Department is set to respond to the Trump legal team’s request for a special master to review the documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago this month

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is set to respond Tuesday to the Trump legal team's request for a special master to review the documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago this month.

The filing is due ahead of a Thursday hearing in which U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is set to hear arguments on the matter.

Trump's lawyers last week asked for the appointment of a special master who'd be tasked with reviewing the records taken during the Aug. 8 search of Trump's Florida property and setting aside documents protected by claims of legal privilege. Cannon on Saturday said it was her "preliminary intent" to appoint such a person but also gave the Justice Department an opportunity to respond.

On Monday, the department said it had already completed its review of potentially privileged documents and identified a “limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information.”

In a separate development, the Trump legal team has grown with the addition of another attorney. Chris Kise, Florida's former solicitor general, has joined the team of lawyers representing Trump, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss the move by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. Kise did not return messages seeking comment.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
Musk cites whistleblower as new reason to exit Twitter deal
2
Former Westwood College students get federal debt canceled
3
French soccer star Pogba paid 100,000 euros to extortionists
4
Job vacancies rose in July, dashing Fed hopes for cooling
5
UN seeks $160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan floods
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top