US to begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola

With “no suspected, probable, or confirmed cases” of Ebola having been reported beyond Uganda, the risk in the U.S. is seen as low right now, said a senior administration official who was not authorized to publicly discuss the screening protocols and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official described the screening move as “as an additional precaution.”

The screenings will begin rolling out immediately, with full coverage from passengers from Uganda expected to be in place by the week’s end.