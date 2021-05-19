US tips prompt German raids over child abuse images

The German news agency dpa quoted Berlin's criminal police office as saying that 250 investigators were involved in raids against 42 suspects — all of them men between the ages of 17 and 84.

Two-thirds of the men were already known to police, half of them in connection with sexual offenses, senior investigator Norma Schuermann said. The raids were the result of several separate investigations rather than a concerted probe into a single network, she said.