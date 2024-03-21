US surgeons have transplanted a pig kidney into a patient

Doctors in Boston say they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient
Nation & World
By MIKE STOBBE – Associated Press
8 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors in Boston announced Thursday they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.

Massachusetts General Hospital said it's the first time a pig kidney has been transplanted into a living person. Previously, pig kidneys have been temporarily transplanted into brain-dead donors. Also, two men received heart transplants from pigs, although both died within months.

The transplant was done earlier this month. The patient, Mr. Richard ‘Rick’ Slayman of Weymouth, Massachusetts, is recovering well and is expected to be discharged soon, doctors said Thursday.

The announcement marks the latest development in xenotransplantation, the term for efforts to try to heal human patients with cells, tissues, or organs from animals. For decades, it didn't work — the human immune system immediately destroyed foreign animal tissue. More recent attempts have involved pigs that have been modified so their organs are more humanlike.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

In Other News
1
Congress unveils $1.2 trillion plan to avert federal shutdown and bring...
2
Hermes targeted in suit accusing luxury retailer of selling famed...
3
Last 2 Mississippi ex-officers to be sentenced for torturing 2 Black...
4
78,000 more public workers are getting student loans canceled through...
5
Yamamoto chased after 1st inning of debut as Padres beat Dodgers 15-11...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top