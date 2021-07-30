US sues Texas to block state troopers from stopping migrants

The lawsuit escalates tensions between the Biden administration and Abbott over the governor's actions on the border, which have included jailing migrants on state crimes and building new barriers.

For months, the two-term governor has sought to claim former President Donald Trump's hardline mantle on immigration, inflaming passions on a polarizing issue. Civil rights groups and immigration advocates have said Abbott's move for troopers stop vehicles could invite racial profiling and restrict the ability of shelters to take in newly arriving families.

Declarations submitted with the lawsuit offered fresh evidence of large numbers of migrants showing up at the border with Mexico, with senior officials warning that the governor's order could significantly impede transportation and other federal operations.

The Border Patrol's Rio Grande Valley sector, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings, had more than 8,300 migrants in custody Wednesday, with an average processing time of 57 hours, said Brian Hastings, the sector chief. The sector has released more than 100,000 migrants since Oct. 1, including 9,000 in the last week.

The Homeland Security Department reported that 646 children traveling alone were taken into custody across the Mexico border on Thursday, compared with a daily average of 480 over the previous 30 days.