US sues Kaiser Permanente over alleged Medicare fraud

“The integrity of government health care programs must be protected,” Stephanie Hinds, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California, said in the statement. “The Medicare Advantage Program maintains the health of millions, and wrongful acts that defraud the program cannot continue and will be pursued.”

Kaiser defended its practices and called the lawsuit filing disappointing.

"Our policies and practices represent well-reasoned and good-faith interpretations of sometimes vague and incomplete guidance" from the agency that oversees Medicare, Kaiser said in a statement to the Sacramento Bee.

If the government wins its case, Kaiser could wind up paying hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties and damages, Edward Baker, an attorney representing a whistleblower in the case, told the Bee.

The lawsuit names Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc.; Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado; The Permanente Medical Group Inc.; Southern California Permanente Medical Group Inc. and Colorado Permanente Medical Group P.C.