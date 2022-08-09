US sued in bid to force decision on Rockies wolf protections

Wolves were exterminated across most of the U.S. by the 1930s under government-sponsored poisoning and trapping campaigns. They were reintroduced from Canada into the northern U.S. Rockies in the 1990s.

Wilderness areas in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming have since become strongholds for wolf populations. That's helped fuel the species' expansion in recent years into portions of Oregon, Washington state and California.

Republicans governors in Idaho and Montana last year signed laws that expanded when, where and how wolves can be killed.

That raised alarm among former wildlife officials who said increased hunting could cut wolf numbers to unsustainable levels.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Opponents of the state's decision to eradicate a wolf pack in order to protect cattle protest outside of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on Sept. 1, 2016, in Olympia, Wash. Wildlife advocates are suing federal officials after they missed a deadline to decide if protections for wolves should be restored across the northern U.S. Rocky Mountains. Republican-led states in the region have made it easier to kill the predators. That's raised worries that wolf numbers could be reduced to unsustainable levels. The Biden administration said in a preliminary finding last Sept. 2021, that protections for wolves may need to be restored. A final determination was due June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rachel La Corte, File) Credit: Rachel La Corte Credit: Rachel La Corte Combined Shape Caption FILE - Opponents of the state's decision to eradicate a wolf pack in order to protect cattle protest outside of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on Sept. 1, 2016, in Olympia, Wash. Wildlife advocates are suing federal officials after they missed a deadline to decide if protections for wolves should be restored across the northern U.S. Rocky Mountains. Republican-led states in the region have made it easier to kill the predators. That's raised worries that wolf numbers could be reduced to unsustainable levels. The Biden administration said in a preliminary finding last Sept. 2021, that protections for wolves may need to be restored. A final determination was due June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rachel La Corte, File) Credit: Rachel La Corte Credit: Rachel La Corte