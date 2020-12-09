US stocks wobble on Wall Street; S&P 500 hovers near record

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.94% from 0.90% late Tuesday.

Technology stocks fell and checked much of the markets early morning gains. Health care stocks also fell.

The market has been making gains as investors weigh the continued economic damage being inflicted by the virus against anticipation for a return to normalcy as vaccines start to move closer to approval and wider distribution. The recent surge in coronavirus cases and tighter restrictions on businesses over the last few weeks has again raised the importance of a vaccine for beaten down businesses.

But there could be more economic damage in store over the next few months and investors are still closely watching Washington for any developments on another shot of stimulus for people, businesses and state governments. Congress is still divided over the size and scope of any new package and the Trump administration has added to the potential plans with a new $916 billion proposal.

European markets were mixed. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.1%, Germany’s DAX rose 0.6% and the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.2%. Asian markets mostly rose.