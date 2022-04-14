US stocks edge lower; investors eye Musk, Twitter drama

Musk has criticized Twitter for not living up to free speech principles and said, in a regulatory filing, that it needs to be transformed as a private company. Twitter's stock was up 1% at $46.30, well below Musk's offering price.

Wall Street had mixed economic data to review following several hot inflation reports earlier in the week. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.5% in March, boosted by higher prices for gasoline, as consumers continue to spend despite high inflation.

Inflation remains at its highest levels in 40 years in the U.S. and that has economists and analysts closely watching how consumers react to higher prices on everything from food to clothing and gasoline. Concerns about inflation have worsened amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has made for more volatile energy prices and contributed to rising oil and wheat prices globally.

U.S. crude oil prices were relatively stable on Thursday, but are up roughly 40% for the year.

The head of the International Monetary Fund warned Thursday that Russia’s war against Ukraine was weakening the economic prospects for most of the world’s countries and reaffirmed the danger high inflation presents to the global economy.

Rising prices are driving the Federal Reserve and many other central banks to tighten monetary policy by raising interest rates, among other measures, to help cool the surging demand that is contributing to the problem.

Bond yields have been mostly on the rise as Wall Street prepares for higher interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.80% from 2.72% late Wednesday.

Investors received another update on the recovery in the jobs market. The number of people seeking unemployment benefits ticked up last week, according to the Labor Department, but remained at a historically low level. The data reflect a robust U.S. labor market with near record-high job openings and few layoffs.

Earnings season is underway and Thursday featured reports from insurer UnitedHealth Group and several banks.

UnitedHealth gave up an early gain and was essentially unchanged after reporting solid first-quarter results and raising its 2022 forecasts.

Investors had mixed reactions to results from four of the nation's largest banks, all of which reported noticeable declines in their first-quarter profits as the volatile markets and war in Ukraine caused deal-making to dry up while a slowdown in the housing market meant fewer people sought mortgages.

Citigroup rose 1.1% while Wells Fargo fell 4.5%. Morgan Stanley rose 0.9% and Goldman Sachs fell 0.5%.

Investors are closely watching the latest round of corporate earnings to determine how companies have been dealing with rising costs and whether consumers have pulled back their spending.

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Robert Charmak, center, works on the floor, April 14, 2022. Stocks wavered in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed the latest economic data and corporate earnings amid lingering concerns about inflation and rising interest rates. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, specialist Dilip Patel, center, works at his post on the floor, Thursday, April 14, 2022. Stocks wavered in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors reviewed the latest economic data and corporate earnings amid lingering concerns about inflation and rising interest rates. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

FILE - A security guard is seen next to a road block near the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. Stocks are managing to post modest gains in the early going on Wall Street Wednesday, April 13. Airlines and other travel-related companies were leading the way higher after Delta Air Lines said it was seeing a surge in bookings. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)