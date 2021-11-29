US stocks start higher, regaining footing after slump Friday

“So as the initial shock wears off a bit, traders could be eyeing opportunities and coming to terms with the possibility of some short-term volatility associated with a potential new wave,” Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at E-Trade Financial, said in a statement.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 1.55% from 1.49% late Friday, recovering nearly half its steep slide from that day. It tends to rise and fall with expectations for the economy’s strength and for inflation.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, meanwhile, climbed as traders reconsidered guesses made on Friday that omicron would push the Federal Reserve to delay raising interest rates. It rose to 0.54% from 0.50% late Friday.

Investors are now pricing in a 67% probability that the Fed will raise rates from their record low of nearly zero by mid-June. On Friday, when omicron worries raised questions about whether the economy will need more help through low rates, investors cut that probability down to 62%.

Despite the reversal from Friday for yields and other areas of the market, they’re still below where they were before concerns about omicron blew through markets.

Consider the VIX, an index that measures how worried investors are about upcoming drops for the S&P 500. It eased by more than 14% to 24.44, but it’s still well above where it was before Thanksgiving, at 18.58.

The broader market has been gaining ground since early in 2021 when vaccines were rolled out in an effort to fight the virus pandemic that stunned the global economy in 2020. Much of the concern for investors has focused on rising inflation potentially crimping what has been a solid recovery. COVID-19 has remained a lingering concern.

A surge in cases from the delta variant stunted consumer spending and worried investors over the summer. The latest threat from COVD-19 comes from the omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa and appeared to be spreading across the globe. The European Union and the U.K. both announced travel restrictions from southern Africa on Friday. The U.S. also put travel restrictions on those coming from South Africa as well as seven other African nations.

The threat of a new surge in cases comes threatens stun the global economy just as people are planning to travel for the holidays and businesses are relying on holiday shoppers. It could also complicate planning by central banks that are deciding when and how to withdraw stimulus measures that have helped keep interest rates low and aided stocks.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.