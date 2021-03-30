US stocks slip in mixed trading as rate pressure ratchets up

Stocks of software makers and other tech providers fell to some of the morning’s sharpest losses, including a 3.8% decline for Broadcom. Tech giants also fell, including drops of more than 1.4% for Apple and Microsoft. They were some of the biggest winners earlier in the pandemic, rallying on expectations that they can grow in the future, regardless of whether the economy is locked down by a virus.

Despite the pressure on big tech stocks, most professional investors remain optimistic that the broader market can keep rising. A stronger economy thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations and massive spending by the U.S. government should help boost profits for many companies this year, particularly those like banks, energy producers and industrial companies.

Slightly more than half the stocks in the S&P 500 were rising, and the smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 were doing better than the S&P 500, whose movements are dominated by a handful of Big Tech companies. The Russell 2000 was up 0.9%.

Financial stocks were rallying, in part because higher longer-term interest rates help mean bigger profits from making loans.

Big financial stocks also climbed as investors see losses for the industry due to soured trades for a big U.S. hedge fund last week staying isolated to a few players, rather than cascading through the financial system. Japanese bank Nomura and Swiss bank Credit Suisse said Monday that they’re facing potentially significant losses because of their dealings with a major client. Nomura estimated the claim against its client could be about $2 billion.

Comerica gained 4.8% Goldman Sachs rose 1.9% and Morgan Stanley gained 2%.

Stock markets around the world were mostly stronger. In Europe, Germany’s DAX returned 1%, and France’s CAC 40 rose 1%. The FTSE 100 in London was 0.5% higher.

In Asia, South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.1%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.8%. Stocks in Shanghai rose 0.6%.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.