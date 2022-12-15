U.S. stocks fall as Fed signals it will remain aggressive

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which closely tracks expectations for Fed moves, rose to 4.26% from 4.21% late Wednesday.

The central bank has been fighting to lower inflation at the same time that pockets of the economy, including employment and consumer spending, remain strong. That has made it more difficult to rein in high prices on everything from food to clothing.

On Thursday, the government reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong. The U.S. did report that retail sales fell in November as inflation squeezes wallets. That pullback followed a sharp rise in spending in October.

Central banks around the world have also been raising interest rates to fight inflation. The Bank of England raised its main lending rate by a half-point Thursday, as did the European Central Bank.

Markets in Europe and Asia slipped.

——

Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.