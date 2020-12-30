US stocks rise in morning trading as 2020 winds down

Small-company stocks again outpaced their larger rivals as the Russell 2000 gained 1.3%. That's a sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy. Treasury yields held steady.

Another potential boost for investor sentiment on Wednesday came from Europe. European Union officials and British lawmakers have approved a separation deal that will govern trade and other relations after the year ends. The U.K. left the EU almost a year ago, but remained within the bloc's economic embrace during a transition period that ends this year.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4% and Germany’s DAX slipped 0.3%. The CAC 40 in Paris fell less than 0.1%.

Markets in Asia were mostly higher, though Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.5% as the Tokyo exchange marked the end of trading for the year.