US stocks rise ahead of testimony from Fed Chair Powell

In prepared remarks, Powell reaffirmed the Fed's position that while inflation has accelerated recently, the Fed expect the effects to be transitory.

Powell’s remarks follow a meeting of the Fed policymakers last week, when central bank officials signaled they were prepared to raise rates earlier than they had previously suggested.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 1.48%.

GameStop rose 4.9% after the company announced it had raised $1 billion in selling new shares to investors. Financing announcements helped lift shares for several other companies. Tupperware jumped 14.3% after announcing a $250 million stock buyback and software company Splunk rose 11.3% after announcing a $1 billion investment from Silver Lake.

The price of Bitcoin continued to fall, adding to its losses from the previous couple of weeks. The digital currency was trading at about $32,000, according to Coindesk. Earlier in the day, it went below $30,000, about where it started the year. It traded above $60,000 in mid-April.