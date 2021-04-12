US stocks open slightly lower, pulling back from record high

Investors are showing cautious optimism about the economic recovery, especially in the U.S., where vaccine distribution as been ramping up and President Joe Biden has advanced the deadline for states to make doses available to all adults to April 19.

Nuance Communications soared 20% after Microsoft said it would buy the speech technology company for about $16 billion.

Alibaba rose 7% after the Chinese conglomerate said it would restructure to placate Chinese government regulatory concerns. The Chinese government had growing antitrust concerns about Alibaba, which is the equivalent of Amazon in China and has many arms and businesses, including payments and media.