US stocks open higher with help from Big Tech companies

The S&P 500 index rose 0.7% as of 9:55 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 1.6%.

Big Tech stocks, which have been hurt this year by rising bond rates, were among the biggest gainers. Apple was up more than 2%, Microsoft rose 1.5% and Google's parent company Alphabet was up more than 1%.