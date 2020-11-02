US stocks open higher following their worst week since March

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 1.4% to 23,295.48, while South Korea's Kospi gained 1.5% to 2,300.16. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4% to 5,951.30. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.5% to 24,460.01, while the Shanghai Composite inched up less than 0.1%, to 3,225.12. India's Sensex advanced 0.8%.

The gains provide some respite for markets, with the S&P 500 posting its first back-to-back monthly loss since the coronavirus pandemic first gripped the economy in March.

Despite the improvement in manufacturing, the resurgence of outbreaks of COVID-19 has investors worried, on top of uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election.

The U.S. government’s top infectious diseases expert has cautioned that the U.S. will have to deal with “a whole lot of hurt” in the weeks ahead due to surging coronavirus cases. Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a Washington Post interview that the U.S. “could not possibly be positioned more poorly” to stem rising cases as more people gather indoors during the colder fall and winter months.

In the election, one part of the focus for investors is on U.S.-China relations, though it's unclear what change either outcome might bring on that issue. Although Democratic candidate Joseph Biden might go easier on tariffs, he is unlikely to soften U.S. policy on other issues such as human rights, Carnell said in a report.

In energy trading on Monday, benchmark U.S. crude slipped 89 cents to $34.90 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 38 cents to $35.79 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 72 cents to $37.22 a barrel.

The dollar inched up to 104.68 Japanese yen from 104.66 yen. The euro cost $1.1646, down slightly from $1.1648.

