Stocks inch higher but are still on track for weekly losses

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern, but it's still down 0.9% for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.3%.

Stocks have traded in a narrow range for several weeks as most investors are sitting on the sidelines waiting to get a fuller understanding of where the economy is headed and how the pandemic is impacting corporations.