US stocks near records amid earnings reports, DC changeover

“More must be done,” Yellen said. “Without further action, we risk a longer, more painful recession now — and long-term scarring of the economy later.”

A better-than-expected start to earnings reporting season is also helping to lift the market. Analysts came in with low expectations, forecasting the big companies in the S&P 500 will report a fourth straight drop in earnings per share because of the damage from the pandemic. But the vast majority of the earliest reports have managed to top forecasts.

Morgan Stanley rose 0.9% after reporting much stronger earnings than Wall Street had forecast. A boom in young companies selling their stock for the first time helped Morgan Stanley get more business, and it booked more revenue from stronger trading activity.

Netflix jumped 13.5% for one of the market's biggest gains after it said it ended last year with more than 200 million subscribers for the first time. It also said it made more in revenue during the last three months of 2020 than analysts expected, though its earnings fell short of forecasts. Business is good enough for the company that it says it likely doesn't need to borrow anymore to cover its day-to-day operations.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.10% from 1.07% late Tuesday.

In European stock markets, the German DAX returned 0.7%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.5%. The FTSE 100 added 0.1% in London.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4%. Main urban areas in Japan, including Tokyo, are under a state of emergency, with evening dining at restaurants discouraged. Critics say that’s not enough, as deaths related to COVID-19 have been rising. A vaccine rollout has not begun in Japan.

Other Asian markets were stronger. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.7%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.1% and stocks in Shanghai rose 0.5%.

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.