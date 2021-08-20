US stocks move higher but are still headed for a weekly loss

The other potential issue keeping stocks held back is inflation. Earlier this week, minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting showed that officials had discussed reducing the Fed's bond-buying program later this year to start winding down some of the emergency measures that were implemented during the pandemic. But they stopped short of setting a firm timeline.

The Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming next week could offer hints on when such tapering may begin.

The S&P 500 is down 0.6% for the week. Even so, the index remains within 0.1% of its all-time high set on Monday.

Fund managers aren't expecting much volatility this month as investors will have little data to work with. August also tends to be a popular month for investors to take their vacations, so trading volume typically declines. September tends to be a much more volatile month once Wall Street is back to work.

Bond trading was quiet. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.25% from 1.24% late Thursday.