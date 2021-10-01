Stocks swing between gains and losses, energy companies rise

The S&P 500 index was up 0.3%, as of 11:20 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6%, with help from energy companies like ExxonMobil who heavily influence that index. The Nasdaq composite was down less than 0.1%.

All three indexes are on pace for weekly losses. The S&P 500 is down 3% for the week, on track for its worst weekly close since January. The Nasdaq is down 4% and the Dow is down 2%.