US stocks mostly unchanged while global markets climb

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 11 a.m. Eastern, with health care stocks being among the gainers while energy and consumer discretionary stocks fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 20 points, or 0.1%, to 30,427 and the Nasdaq was mostly unchanged..

Trading has been thin as a tumultuous 2020 draws to a close. The market will be closed for New Year's Day Friday.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 jumped 2.7% to 27,568.15, the first time it has traded above 27,000 since August 1990, according to FactSet. The market hit its all-time peak close of 38,915.87 on Dec. 29, 1989.

The benchmark was buoyed by strong gains in heavyweights like Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which surged 4.6%, apparel maker Fast Retailing, also up 4.6%, and technology and energy company SoftBank, which gained 4.2%.