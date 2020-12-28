US stocks higher after Trump signs $900B aid package

Companies that were hit the hardest by the pandemic — restaurants, airlines and the cruise industry — were among the biggest gainers Monday. American Airlines was up 3.4%, Norwegian Cruise Lines rose 5.2% and Carnival gained 4.9%.

Technology and communication services stocks accounted for a big slice of the broad market rally. Apple climbed 3.8% and Facebook rose 3.1%.

Shares in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group rose 0.3%, recovering some of their losses after plunging last week when government regulators launched an anti-monopoly investigation and the stock market debut of Ant Group, an online finance platform in which Alibaba owns a 33% stake, was suspended.

Treasury yields were broadly higher, a sign of confidence in the economy. The 10-year Treasury yield, which can affect interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, was at 0.94%.

Trading is expected to be light this week, as most fund managers and investors have closed their books for the year. It will be another holiday-shortened week, with New Year's Day on Friday.

European indexes closed broadly higher, helped by more details about the European Union - United Kingdom trade deal as part of the U.K.'s exit from the trade bloc. Germany's DAX rose 1.5%, while the CAC-40 in France gained 1.2%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose less than 0.1% to 3,397.29 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.7% to 26,854.03.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.3% to 26,314.63 after e-commerce giant Alibaba Group announced it was expanding a share buyback from $6 billion to $10 billion.