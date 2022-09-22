journal-news logo
X

US stocks fall broadly as global central banks raise rates

FILE - An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Nation & World
By DAMIAN J. TROISE, Associated Press
Updated 50 minutes ago
Stocks fell on Wall Street and added to weekly losses for major indexes as central banks around the world hike interest rates to fight inflation

Stocks fell on Wall Street in afternoon trading on Thursday and added to weekly losses for major indexes as central banks around the world hiked interest rates to fight inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 12 :07 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99 points, or 0.3%, to 30,087 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Every major index is solidly on track for weekly losses.

The losses were broad and led by retailers, technology stocks and industrial companies. Starbucks fell 3.8% and Apple fell 1.2%.

Smaller company stocks fell more than the broader market in a sign that investors were worried about the economy. The Russell 2000 fell 2.2%.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to follow expectations for Fed action, rose significantly to 4.12% from 4.02% late Wednesday. It is trading at its highest level since 2007. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, jumped to 3.68% from 3.51% from late Wednesday.

Investors are worried that the Fed could get even more aggressive on interest rates, but if prices stabilize that won't need to happen, said Barry Bannister, chief equity strategist at Stifel. It could take more than a year for that process to play out, he said.

“The question is, what's the patience level for both the Fed and the market,” he said.

Central banks in Europe and Asia raised interests a day after the Federal Reserve made another big rate hike and signaled that more were on the way.

Britain's central bank raised its key interest rate by another half-percentage point. Switzerland's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate by its biggest margin to date, 0.75 percentage points, and said it couldn't rule out more hikes. Central banks in Norway and the Philippines also raised interest rates.

The Fed and other central banks are raising interest rates in to make borrowing more expensive. The goal is to slow economic growth enough to tame inflation, but not so much that economies slip into a recession. Wall Street is worried that the Fed may be pumping the brakes too hard on an already slowing economy, which makes steering into a recession more likely.

On Wednesday, Fed chair Jerome Powell stressed his resolve to lift rates high enough to drive inflation back toward the central bank's 2% goal. Powell said the Fed has just started to get to that level with this most recent increase. The U.S. central bank lifted its benchmark rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 3% to 3.25%. That is the fifth rate hike this year and up from zero at the start of the year.

The Fed also released a forecast known as a “dot plot” that showed it expects its benchmark rate to be 4.4% by year’s end, a full point higher than envisioned in June.

Companies are closing in on the end of the third quarter and preparing for the next big round of earnings reports, though some early reports have trickled out. Homebuilder Lennar rose 2% after reporting strong financial results for its fiscal third-quarter. Fellow homebuilder KB Home fell 5% after a warning about supply chain problems and a mixed financial report.

—-

AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Combined ShapeCaption
A man bikes past the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York. Traders are waiting to see how high the Fed will raise interest rates at its meeting that ends Wednesday. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

Credit: Peter Morgan

A man bikes past the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York. Traders are waiting to see how high the Fed will raise interest rates at its meeting that ends Wednesday. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

Credit: Peter Morgan

Combined ShapeCaption
A man bikes past the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York. Traders are waiting to see how high the Fed will raise interest rates at its meeting that ends Wednesday. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

Credit: Peter Morgan

Credit: Peter Morgan

Combined ShapeCaption
A currency trader talks on the phone at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike to cool galloping inflation and raised its outlook for more. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A currency trader talks on the phone at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike to cool galloping inflation and raised its outlook for more. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined ShapeCaption
A currency trader talks on the phone at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike to cool galloping inflation and raised its outlook for more. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined ShapeCaption
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike to cool galloping inflation and raised its outlook for more. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike to cool galloping inflation and raised its outlook for more. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined ShapeCaption
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike to cool galloping inflation and raised its outlook for more. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined ShapeCaption
A currency trader walks by screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike to cool galloping inflation and raised its outlook for more. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A currency trader walks by screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike to cool galloping inflation and raised its outlook for more. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined ShapeCaption
A currency trader walks by screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike to cool galloping inflation and raised its outlook for more. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined ShapeCaption
Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike to cool galloping inflation and raised its outlook for more. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike to cool galloping inflation and raised its outlook for more. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined ShapeCaption
Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike to cool galloping inflation and raised its outlook for more. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

In Other News
1
Federer to AP: Tennis will withstand big-name retirements
2
Execs: US casinos learned some useful lessons from pandemic
3
White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis
4
White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis
5
EXPLAINER: Why a NASA spacecraft will crash into an asteroid
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top