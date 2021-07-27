US stepping up airstrikes this week to support Afghan forces

The strikes, following several conducted last week, indicate stepped up U.S. support after weeks of battlefield gains by the Taliban as U.S. troops complete their withdrawal. The aircraft are being flown from bases outside of Afghanistan because the U.S. military has pulled all of its combat planes out of the country.

"A number of strikes have occurred over the last several days from both manned and unmanned strike platforms,” Maj. Robert Lodewick, a Pentagon spokesman, said. He did not provide further details.