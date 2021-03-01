US spending on construction projects rises 1.7% in January

Spending on government projects, which has been constrained by tight state and local budgets in the wake of the pandemic, rose 1.7%.

Non-residential construction was up 0.4% after months of declines, but is still down 10% from January of last year. The category that accounts for hotels also ticked up 0.7% but is still down a whopping 22.7% from the same time last year as the travel and leisure sector has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Total spending on construction in January was $1.52 billion, 5.8% higher than January 2020.