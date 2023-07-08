US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season

CHICAGO (AP) — Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Megan Rapinoe announced Saturday she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season.
Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter, saying she "never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever."
“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion said.
The U.S. team is aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women's World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Six killed when small plane crashes, bursts into flames in field near...
2
Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda
3
Iowa GOP schedules Jan. 15 for leadoff presidential caucuses. It's on...
4
Verstappen takes pole at British GP for fifth straight F1 race as...
5
The US will provide cluster bombs to Ukraine and defends the delivery...