Panel rejects US skaters appeal to get Olympic silver medals

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said early Sunday in Beijing that it dismissed the appeal by the nine skaters, who finished second in the team event that was marred by a doping positive by Russia's 15-year-old Kamila Valieva.

In an earlier decision, CAS had allowed Valieva to compete in the women's event after her doping positive went public. The International Olympic Committee responded by saying that no medals would be awarded in any event where she finished in the top three.