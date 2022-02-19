Hamburger icon
Panel rejects US skaters appeal to get Olympic silver medals

Silver medalists Karen Chen and Nathan Chen pose for a photo after the team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Silver medalists Karen Chen and Nathan Chen pose for a photo after the team event in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Nation & World
By EDDIE PELLS, Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
Arbitrators have rejected a last-ditch request by American figure skaters to have their silver medals awarded before the end of the Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Arbitrators have rejected a last-ditch request by American figure skaters to have their silver medals awarded before the end of the Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said early Sunday in Beijing that it dismissed the appeal by the nine skaters, who finished second in the team event that was marred by a doping positive by Russia's 15-year-old Kamila Valieva.

In an earlier decision, CAS had allowed Valieva to compete in the women's event after her doping positive went public. The International Olympic Committee responded by saying that no medals would be awarded in any event where she finished in the top three.

Associated Press writers Graham Dunbar, Dave Skretta and Aaron Morrison contributed to this report.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, of the United States, compete in the pairs free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, of the United States, compete in the pairs free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, of the United States, compete in the pairs free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: Bernat Armangue

Credit: Bernat Armangue

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, right, of the United States, react after competing in the pairs free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, right, of the United States, react after competing in the pairs free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, right, of the United States, react after competing in the pairs free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

