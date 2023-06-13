US sending $325 million package of military aid to Ukraine

The aid will include missiles for what are considered critical air defense systems — the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAM) and the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), as well as Stingers and Javelin missiles and more than two dozen Bradley and Stryker armored fighting vehicles.

The aid comes as Ukraine has intensified attacks along the 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line, in the beginning stages of a counteroffensive to retake territory seized by the Russians.