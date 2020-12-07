US senator seeks update on contractor taken in Afghanistan

Representatives for Khalilzad did not have any immediate comment on Monday.

In a series of tweets from his official account last May, Khalilzad said he had pressed Taliban leaders to secure the release of Frerichs. The Navy veteran from Lombard, Illinois, went missing in late January and is believed to have been taken by members of the Haqqani network, a militant group aligned with the Taliban in Afghanistan and designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the Obama administration in 2012.

Frerichs' sister, Charlene Cakora, said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that "this war is ending and everyone deserves to come home.”

“President Trump empowered Amb. Khalilzad to negotiate with the Taliban about Afghanistan," she said. "That means he is the person with the best chance to get Mark home safely. We can only hope that he makes Mark a priority.”

