US seeks more info on Chinese company's North Dakota project

Fufeng Group’s planned $700 million project in Grand Forks is near a U.S. Air Force base, prompting opponents to raise concerns about potential for espionage.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States told Fufeng in a letter this week that the information the company has provided is “insufficient.” The company said in a statement that it has been “open and cooperative” with U.S. officials and will comply with the government’s request for more information.