US sanctions Uganda gold dealer, citing illicit Congo origin

But Goetz denied the allegations in a statement emailed to The Associated Press, saying he has no recent business ties with Congo. “I have not been to (Congo) in more than 20 years,” he said. “I have not kept any active contacts within (Congo) either.”

He warned that sanctions against African Gold Refinery would hurt efforts to improve transparency in the gold business by potentially offering informal traders “a safe haven" again.

"International organizations can now easily verify information and quote figures because of the transparency that I laid a foundation for with the launch of African Gold Refinery," he said. “This transparency is what the U.S. has just placed at great risk with these sanctions.”

The African Gold Refinery, worth $15 million and the first of its kind in East Africa, drew attention over the years from activists concerned that minerals from conflict-prone countries in the region were among its raw materials.

The refinery, which was inaugurated by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, is located in the lakeside town of Entebbe, about 44 kilometers (27 miles) from the capital, Kampala.

The value of gold exports from Uganda has risen steeply in recent years, though not much is mined locally. Artisanal miners produce small quantities, but gold regularly is Uganda’s second most valuable export commodity, after coffee, according to government figures.