US sanctions over pipeline from Russia deemed lacking by GOP

“We’ll continue to work with our allies and partners to ensure that Europe has a reliable, diversified energy supply network that doesn’t undermine our collective security. Our goal in all of this is to reinforce European energy security and safeguard against predatory behavior,” he said.

However, congressional Republicans were unimpressed and denounced the administration for failing to impose any sanctions on additional targets, notably people and firms in Germany, which is a strong Nord Stream 2 proponent. Administration officials have pointed to their relatively short time in office thus far and said they want to review all options before imposing new sanctions.

Still, the top GOP members on the Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs committees, Sen. Jim Risch and Rep. Michael McCaul, demanded explanations as to what exactly the administration is doing to oppose the completion of the pipeline.

“I am deeply troubled and disappointed by the State Department’s report on Nord Stream 2 activities and their decision to forgo additional sanctions on other entities involved in its construction," Risch said. “Congress has passed multiple bipartisan laws regarding this project, and specifically broadened the mandatory sanctions to include the types of pipe-laying activities occurring right now. The administration’s decision to ignore these activities demands an immediate explanation.”

“Simply put, today’s sanctions designations are wholly inadequate," said McCaul, who added that simply adding a layer of sanctions to previously penalized targets does not meet lawmakers' intent to stop the pipeline. “Allowing this pipeline to be completed would be nothing short of a victory for Vladimir Putin.”

Republican concern about the administration's actions will likely be echoed by some Democrats. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire has co-sponsored legislation opposing the pipeline with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and has been outspoken in her criticism of Nord Stream 2.

Opposition to the pipeline and its potential impact on Europe has increased since the poisoning and arrest of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and the crackdown against demonstrators protesting in his support.