U.S. sanctions North Korean cryptocurrency mixing firm

Four wallets, or virtual currency addresses, tied to Lazarus Group were also added to Treasury's list of sanctioned entities.

“The United States remains committed to seeking diplomacy with the DPRK and calls on the DPRK to engage in dialogue,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in statement. “At the same time, we will continue to address the DPRK’s unlawful cyber activities, as well as violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions.”

DPRK is an acronym for the country’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said virtual currency mixers that assist illicit transactions “pose a threat to U.S. national security interests.”

“We are taking action against illicit financial activity by the DPRK and will not allow state-sponsored thievery and its money-laundering enablers to go unanswered," he said.

Last month, the U.S. imposed its first set of penalties against a cryptocurrency mining firm in relation to Russia's war on war. Digital currency firm Bitriver AG and 10 of its subsidiaries were included in a package of sanctions from Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Lawmakers and administration officials have voiced concerns about the use of cryptocurrency to engage in illicit acts.