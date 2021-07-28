US sanctions hit Syria prisons, abusers including opposition

The U.S. Treasury said many of the prisons designated Wednesday were specifically highlighted in images provided by Caesar. It is not clear how a Syrian prison may be impacted by U.S. sanctions.

In a groundbreaking report in 2017, Amnesty International said Syrian authorities killed at least 13,000 people in the first five years of the country’s civil war in mass hangings at Saydnaya. The rights group referred to the killings as a “calculated campaign of extrajudicial execution.”

Rights groups estimate that 130,000 Syrians are still missing or detained. The U.S. and many European governments accuse Assad’s government of most of the war’s atrocities.

The previous administration had focused most of its sanctions in Syria on businesses, financial institutions and associates of Assad and his family.

Among those sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury is an opposition armed group, Ahrar al-Sharqiya, whose fighters are mostly from eastern Syria. Two of the group's leaders were also sanctioned.

The group has been incriminated in the killing of a Syrian Kurdish politician, Hevrin Khalaf, in 2019. It is believed to have incorporated many Islamic State group militants into its ranks. It has also participated in Turkey-backed operations against Syrian Kurdish groups in northwestern Syria.

The U.S. Treasury said Ahrar al-Sharqiya has committed numerous crimes against civilians, particularly Syrian Kurds. They include unlawful killings, abductions, torture and seizures of private property, compounding the suffering of a population that has repeatedly endured mass displacement.

The other armed group is affiliated with the Syrian military, Saraya al-Areen. The group has been fighting alongside government troops in northwestern Idlib province, where the last opposition enclave is located. The U.S. Treasury said the group was targeted for violating and obstructing a cease-fire in place since 2020.

“Today’s designations promote accountability for abuses committed against the Syrian people and deny rogue actors access to the international financial system,” said Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control Andrea M. Gacki.

Syria’s government has criticized the U.S. sanctions, blaming them for a worsening economic crisis and calling them “crimes against humanity.”

In power since 2000, Assad began a fourth term in office earlier this month with the country still devastated by the 10-year war and sliding deeper into a worsening economic crisis.

Lee contributed from Washington.