US sanctions Haitian politicians on drug trafficking claims

Spokespeople for Lambert and Latortue did not immediately return WhatsApp messages seeking comment on Friday.

The sanctions against Lambert and Latortue come as Haiti is embroiled in political violence and economic crisis.

Last month, Eric Jean Baptiste, a former presidential candidate and leader of a political party in Haiti, was shot to death in the capital, Port-au-Prince, along with his bodyguard. Baptiste's death stunned many in the destabilized island nation.

Brian Nelson, Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said Lambert and Latortue “abused their official positions to traffic drugs and collaborated with criminal and gang networks to undermine the rule of law in Haiti.”

“The United States and our international partners," Nelson said, “will continue to take action against those who facilitate drug trafficking, enable corruption and seek to profit from instability in Haiti.”

