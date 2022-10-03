US sanctions Bosnian minister in anti-corruption effort

The Treasury Department said its Office of Foreign Assets Control designated sanctions Monday against Prime Minister Fadil Novalic, saying he misused pensioner data acquired through his official position in the week before the 2018 elections. Novalic allegedly used pensioner data to send out letters listing his accomplishments and promised increased pensions.

The new sanctions come after state prosecutor Diana Kajmakovic, whom Treasury called a " brazenly corrupt state prosecutor with links to criminal organizations," was designated for sanctions last week.