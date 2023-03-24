US sanctions Belarus' election officials, president's plane

Lukashenko's aircraft, a Boeing 737 that he uses for international travel, was also designated for sanctions, which blocks its use in the U.S.

BelAZ, one of the largest manufacturers of large trucks and dump trucks in the world, and the automotive manufacturer MAZ were also sanctioned.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the U.S. "will continue to impose costs on the regime and those who support it for their repression of the people of Belarus" and for the Belarusian government's support for Russia’s war.

The State Department also imposed visa restrictions on 14 additional people involved in “policies to threaten and intimidate the Belarusian people."