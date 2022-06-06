US sanctions 2 Bosnian officials for undermining peace

The move was interpreted by the Treasury Department as part of a drive by the ruling Bosnian Serb nationalist party, SNSD, of which Seranic is a member, to separate Republika Srpska — which covers about half of Bosnia’s territory — from the rest of the country, including by unilaterally withdrawing from its shared multi-ethnic institutions.

The Treasury Department accused both officials of undermining the U.S.-sponsored 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended Bosnia’s more than 3½ years of interethnic bloodshed and established the two separate governing entities in the country.

The two entities were given wide autonomy, but are linked by shared, state-wide institutions, including a drugs and medicinal products agency, and all actions at a national level require consensus from all three ethnic groups.

The work of the shared but also of some regional institutions has for long been obstructed by the dominant Bosnian Croat and Bosnian Serb nationalist parties over their continued desire to either completely dismantle or further ethnically divide the country.

Welcoming the announcement of sanctions by the Treasury Department, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted Monday that Bosnia’s future “cannot be compromised by ethno-nationalist parties at the expense of its citizens.”

The Bosnian war pitted the country’s three main ethnic factions — Serbs, Croats and Bosniaks — against each other after the breakup of Yugoslavia. More than 100,000 people were killed in the conflict before a peace deal was brokered in 1995.