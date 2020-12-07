US sanctions 14 China officials over Hong Kong crackdown

The sanctions announced on Monday by the State and Treasury departments against members on the Chinese parliament’s standing committee come as the administration steps up punitive measures against China, as well as Iran and Venezuela, as it winds down its time in office.

The sanctions freeze any assets the 14 targets may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar them and their families from traveling to the United States. Just last week, the administration further restricted visa access for Chinese Communist Party officials as part of the campaign which has also seen penalties imposed on China for its actions in western Xinjiang province, Tibet, Taiwan and the South China Sea.