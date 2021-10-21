journal-news logo
US salmonella outbreak tied to onions sickens more than 650

Nation & World
By MIKE STOBBE, Associated Press
57 minutes ago
U.S. health officials say a salmonella outbreak tied to onions has sickened more than 650 people in 37 states

NEW YORK (AP) — A salmonella outbreak tied to onions has sickened more than 650 people in 37 states, U.S. health officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 129 people have been hospitalized. No one has died. Nearly all of the illnesses were reported in August and September, and the largest numbers of cases were in Texas and Oklahoma.

The outbreak has been traced to whole red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed throughout the United States by ProSource Inc., the CDC said this week.

The company told health officials that the onions were last imported in late August. But onions can be stored for months and may still be in homes and businesses, officials said.

Consumers are advised not to buy or eat whole fresh red, white, or yellow onions imported from Chihuahua and distributed by ProSource, and to throw out any whole red, white, or yellow onions that do not have a sticker or packaging.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

