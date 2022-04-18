US, S Korea urge North's return to talks after missile tests

Kim said the allies “have not closed the door on diplomacy” with North Korea and have “no hostile intents toward” the country. He repeated his earlier statement that the United States is ready to meet North Korea “anywhere, without any conditions.”

North Korea has so far rejected Kim’s outreach, saying the United States must first drop its hostile policy before talks can resume. Some experts say North Korea wants the U.S. to relax sanctions or suspend its regular military drills with South Korea, which it views as an invasion rehearsal.

Earlier Monday, the U.S. and South Korean militaries kicked off their springtime computer-simulated command post exercise. North Korea has previously responded to such drills with missile tests and warlike rhetoric.

North Korea said Sunday it tested a new tactical guided weapon a day earlier, which would boost its nuclear fighting capability. Some analysts said the weapon is likely a short-range ballistic missile to be mounted with a tactical nuclear warhead that targets South Korea.

Last month, North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile potentially capable of reaching the U.S. homeland in its first long-range weapons test since November 2017.

U.S.-led diplomacy meant to convince North Korea to abandon its nuclear ambitions in return for economic and political rewards remain largely stalemated since 2019.

Combined Shape Caption U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, left, is escorted by South Korea's Special Representative for the Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk during a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Combined Shape Caption U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, left, is escorted by South Korea's Special Representative for the Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk during a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined Shape Caption U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, left, watches as South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk speaks during a briefing at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Combined Shape Caption U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, left, watches as South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk speaks during a briefing at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined Shape Caption U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, left, speaks as South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk listens during a briefing at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Combined Shape Caption U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, left, speaks as South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk listens during a briefing at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined Shape Caption South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk, right, speaks as U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, listens during a briefing at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Combined Shape Caption South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk, right, speaks as U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, listens during a briefing at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, Pool) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined Shape Caption Protesters stage a rally to oppose the joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States near the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 18, 2022. South Korea's military said Sunday that its nine-day springtime drills with the United States will start on Monday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Combined Shape Caption Protesters stage a rally to oppose the joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States near the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 18, 2022. South Korea's military said Sunday that its nine-day springtime drills with the United States will start on Monday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined Shape Caption Protesters carry a banner during a rally to oppose the joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States near the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 18, 2022. South Korea's military said Sunday that its nine-day springtime drills with the United States will start on Monday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Combined Shape Caption Protesters carry a banner during a rally to oppose the joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States near the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 18, 2022. South Korea's military said Sunday that its nine-day springtime drills with the United States will start on Monday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon