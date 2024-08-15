US-Russian dual national Ksenia Khavana is sentenced to 12 years in prison on a treason conviction

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (AP) — A Russian court on Thursday sentenced U.S.-Russian dual national Ksenia Khavana to 12 years in prison on a treason conviction for allegedly raising money for the Ukrainian military.

Khavana, whom Russian authorities identify by her maiden name of Karelina, was arrested in Yekaterinburg in February. She pleaded guilty in her closed trial last week, news reports said.