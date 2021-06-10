US routs Costa Rica 4-0 to finish 4-game, 11-day stretch

Defender Mark McKenzie was the only player to start for the fourth straight game, and Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Josh Sargent didn’t play at all as Berhalter tested his roster depth for qualifying, where three matches are crammed into FIFA windows designed for two.

Ethan Horvath was rarely tested and got the shutout on his 26th birthday after taking over when Zack Steffen sustained a bone bruise in his left knee during the second half on Sunday and saving Andrés Guardado’s penalty kick in extra time.

By resting many regulars, the U.S. used a lineup that figures to be far different from the one that will face the Ticos in World Cup qualifiers on Oct. 13 and March 30.

The 50th-ranked Ticos are winless in 11 games since 2019, with six losses and five draws that included a pair of penalty-kicks defeats.

The U.S. team, wearing rainbow numbers on white jerseys for LGBTQ Pride month, dominated and went ahead quickly. Sebastian Lletget passed to Antonee Robinson on the left flank, and he crossed for Dike. Francisco Calvo knocked the ball away, but it bounced into the path of Aaronson, whose right-footed shot from 8 yards beat goalkeeper Leonel Moreira for his third goal in seven international appearances.

Dike, six days past his 21st birthday and making his third international appearance, scored in the 42nd minute. Mark McKenzie made a through pass from just short of the midfield stripe, and Dike ran onto the ball and scored from 14 yards.

Cannon picked up an errant sideways clearance attempt by Yeltsin Tejeda in the 52nd minute, dribbled in, cut around Joseph Mora and scored with a left-footed shot from 14 yards.

Reyna was awarded the penalty when he was knocked over by Keysher Fuller. The 18-year-old, a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna, became the youngest American to convert a penalty kick with his fourth international goal.

Jordan Siebatcheu entered in the 74th minute and appeared to hurt his right knee in an aerial challenge, forcing the U.S. to finish a man short.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

United States Sebastian Lletget, right. battles for the ball with Costa Rica's Yeltsin Tejeda, in the first half during an international friendly soccer match Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer