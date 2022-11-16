US retail sales rose 1.3% last month, a sign of resilience

Yet there are ongoing signs that cracks are forming in consumers' ability to keep up. More households are relying on credit cards to pay bills, with nationwide credit card balances jumping 15% in the July-September quarter from a year ago, the largest year-over-year increase in two decades, according to a report Tuesday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

And research last week from Bank of America found that consumers are increasingly seeking out cheaper options when it comes to groceries and dining out. Transactions by Bank of America customers, using credit and debit cards, show that they are now visiting cheaper fast food restaurants more often than full-service restaurants, after eating at both equally for about a year after the spring of 2021.

The Bank of America report also found that, adjusting for inflation, grocery spending per household has fallen sharply, to below pre-pandemic levels, even though visits to grocery stores haven't fallen. That suggests many people are seeking out cheaper options when shopping for food.

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, reported strong sales growth Tuesday in its third quarter, as more shoppers, including higher-income ones, sought out its cheaper groceries.

The company said that consumers are trading down to private brands in baby items and baking goods, among other categories. It is also seeing wealthier customers. About three-quarters of Walmart’s market share gains in food came from customers with annual household incomes of $100,000 or more, the company said.

Inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year ago, down from a peak of 9.1% in June but still a level that hasn't been seen in 40 years. There are some signs that prices are likely to keep declining as many supply chain snarls have unraveled, boosting stockpiles of goods at many stores. Some chains may soon have to resort to discounting to clear excess merchandise.