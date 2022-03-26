journal-news logo
US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska announces resignation

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., arrives at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry stands trial to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Nation & World
47 minutes ago
Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska says he will resign from office, effective March 31, after a California jury convicted him of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation from a foreign national

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska on Saturday resigned from office after a California jury convicted him of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation from a foreign national.

In a letter to the House, Fortenberry said he was resigning from Congress, effective March 31.

Fortenberry’s announcement followed concerted pressure from political leaders in Nebraska and Washington for him to step down. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday urged Fortenberry to resign. Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts said Fortenberry should “do the right thing for his constituents” and leave the office he has held since 2005.

Fortenberry’s withdrawal from the primary leaves state Sen. Mike Flood as the likely GOP nominee. The former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, who has won endorsements from Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman, has a strong advantage in the Republican-leaning 1st Congressional District. State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat from Lincoln, is also running for the seat.

Pansing Brooks said Fortenberry’s conviction is a “wake-up call” that the district needs a change.

Fortenberry will be sentenced June 28.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., center, speaks with the media outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Thursday, March 22, 2022. Fortenberry was convicted Thursday of charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., center, speaks with the media outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Thursday, March 22, 2022. Fortenberry was convicted Thursday of charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., center, speaks with the media outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Thursday, March 22, 2022. Fortenberry was convicted Thursday of charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., center, and wife, Celeste, arrive at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry stands trial starting Wednesday to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., center, and wife, Celeste, arrive at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry stands trial starting Wednesday to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., center, and wife, Celeste, arrive at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry stands trial starting Wednesday to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., right, and wife, Celeste, arrive at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry stands trial starting Wednesday to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., right, and wife, Celeste, arrive at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry stands trial starting Wednesday to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., right, and wife, Celeste, arrive at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry stands trial starting Wednesday to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., center right, and wife, Celeste, arrive at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry stands trial starting Wednesday to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., center right, and wife, Celeste, arrive at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry stands trial starting Wednesday to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., center right, and wife, Celeste, arrive at the federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry stands trial starting Wednesday to fight allegations that he lied to federal investigators about an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national and didn't properly disclose it in campaign filings. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

