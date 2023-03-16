US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone

The calls with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov on Wednesday were the first since October.

While intercept attempts are not uncommon, the incident amid the war in Ukraine has raised concerns it could bring the United States and Russia closer to direct conflict.

That the two countries’ top defense and military leaders were talking so soon after the encounter over the Black Sea underscored its seriousness.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in its report of the call with Austin that Shoigu accused the U.S. of provoking the incident by ignoring flight restrictions the Kremlin had imposed because of its military operations in Ukraine.

Russia also blamed “the intensification of intelligence activities against the interests of the Russian Federation.”

Such U.S. actions “are fraught with escalation of the situation in the Black Sea area,” the Defense Ministry said, warning that Russia “will respond in kind to all provocations.” ___

